ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 118 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 57.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,054 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,198 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $217.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

