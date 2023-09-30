ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 98 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,604 shares of company stock worth $2,929,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

