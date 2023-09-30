ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

MRVL stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.