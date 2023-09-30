ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

REGN stock opened at $822.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $847.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $806.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $779.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

