ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.