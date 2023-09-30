ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 18 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $908.86 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.02 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $917.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

