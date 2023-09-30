ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 208 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

