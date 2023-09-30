ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 46 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA by 185.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,496,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.11.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $458.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.95. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

