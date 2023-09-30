Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

