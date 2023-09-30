Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.83.

Immunovant Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.91. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,992,749.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock worth $6,457,305. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

