IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Update

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IN8bio Stock Performance

IN8bio stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the period. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

