Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 185.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (DSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY and QQQ shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

