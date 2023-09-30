Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of INO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.61.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.