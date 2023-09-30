Insider Buying: Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Acquires A$49,998.10 in Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Russell purchased 67,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,998.10 ($32,050.06).
Bravura Solutions Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About Bravura Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bravura Solutions
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.