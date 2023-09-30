Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,909. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6 %

WMT stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.