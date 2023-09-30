Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 1,291,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,366,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.
CART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
