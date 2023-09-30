Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 1,291,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,366,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

CART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company's stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

