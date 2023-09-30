Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IDN opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.61. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

