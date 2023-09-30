Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $104,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Intuit by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after acquiring an additional 682,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.39.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $510.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

