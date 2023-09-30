Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lifted by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.6% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.46. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

