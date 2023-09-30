Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
