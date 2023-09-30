Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 197.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 478.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.