Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,050,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 335,630 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $13.99.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

