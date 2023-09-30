Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Bailard Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.9% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ worth $110,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 73,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 76,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

