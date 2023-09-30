Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.03. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

