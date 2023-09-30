Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 255,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 91,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

