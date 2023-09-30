Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $10.40 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

