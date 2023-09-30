Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $10.40 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
