Investec Upgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.36) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($3.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 220 ($2.69) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Kingfisher Trading Up 1.5 %
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
