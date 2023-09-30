iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,565 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 12.0% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

