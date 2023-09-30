iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.