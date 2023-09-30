iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 2.11% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QLTA opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

