iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after purchasing an additional 835,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,608,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,655 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.