iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $52.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

