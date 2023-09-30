iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.