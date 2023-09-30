iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

