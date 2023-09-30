iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.