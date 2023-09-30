iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

