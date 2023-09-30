iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 744,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,097 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.8% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $72,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,293,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,105,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,269,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 878,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,770,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,055. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $101.66.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

