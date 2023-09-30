iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 420,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,474. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

