iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

