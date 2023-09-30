iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 41,783,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,381,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.