iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 78,031 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,620,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $81.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.