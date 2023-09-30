iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,775. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

