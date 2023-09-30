iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

