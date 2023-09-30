iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.77. 168,260 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.85.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.