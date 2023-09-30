iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,550,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 844.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 67,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $790.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

