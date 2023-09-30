Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $13.88.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
