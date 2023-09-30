Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.