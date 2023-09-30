James Cropper’s (CRPR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 770 ($9.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £73.54 million, a PE ratio of 15,400.00 and a beta of 0.90. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,050 ($12.82). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 776.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 767.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

James Cropper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,000.00%.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

