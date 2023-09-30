James Hambro & Partners Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

