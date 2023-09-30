Jefferies Financial Group Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $310.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.2 %

APD opened at $283.36 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.