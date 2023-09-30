Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 412 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $646.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,876. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $692.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.86.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.