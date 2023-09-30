Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.74. 3,330,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,134. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day moving average of $195.37.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

